Gain Flings! Original 3-In-1 Laundry Detergent Pacs
81 ctUPC: 0003700091792
Product Details
Gain Flings! laundry detergent pacs are packed with 50% more scent than Gain liquid laundry detergent. Armed with the stain-fighting power of Oxi and Febreze, they give you nothing but great, clean, amazing-smelling laundry.
- Contains no phosphate
- 3-in-1: Gain detergent, Oxi Boost, and Febreze Freshness
- 6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear
- Works in all washing machines even in cold water
Warning: Keep out of reach of children.