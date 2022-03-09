Gain Flings! laundry detergent pacs are packed with 50% more scent than Gain liquid laundry detergent. Armed with the stain-fighting power of Oxi and Febreze, they give you nothing but great, clean, amazing-smelling laundry.

Contains no phosphate

3-in-1: Gain detergent, Oxi Boost, and Febreze Freshness

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

Warning: Keep out of reach of children.