Gain Flings! Original 3-In-1 Laundry Detergent Pacs

81 ctUPC: 0003700091792
Located in AISLE 22

Product Details

Gain Flings! laundry detergent pacs are packed with 50% more scent than Gain liquid laundry detergent. Armed with the stain-fighting power of Oxi and Febreze, they give you nothing but great, clean, amazing-smelling laundry.

  • Contains no phosphate
  • 3-in-1: Gain detergent, Oxi Boost, and Febreze Freshness
  • 6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear
  • Works in all washing machines even in cold water

Warning: Keep out of reach of children.