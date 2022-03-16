Hover to Zoom
Gain Island Fresh Fabric Softener
51 fl ozUPC: 0003700077753
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
Gain Island Fresh Fabric Softener helps make your clothing softer while it decreases static and adds more amazing Gain scent. Gain Island Fresh infuses your clothes with tiny perfume capsules that bloom during regular wear, so you can enjoy that irresistible scent all day long.
- Seriously good scent that lasts and lasts
- Use with Gain laundry detergent and keep your laundry smelling great even after six weeks
- Keeps your laundry fresher for longer
- Releases fresh scent all day long
- Pairs perfectly with other Gain products for amazing scent from start to finish