Gain Moonlight Breeze Liquid Fabric Softener
51 fl ozUPC: 0003700098440
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
This is not your everyday fabric softener. This is pure liquid ahhhhmazing. With the awe-inspiring scent of a lush sunny island and the oh-so-gentle softness found in Gain Island Fresh Fabric Softener, your laundry will feel as good as it smells. Let the self-hugging begin. And because of our incredible Aromaboost technology, you can indulge your senses for weeks of long-lasting freshness. With Gain Island Fresh Fabric Softener, you're in for an experience that is so soft and so scenty, you're sure to fall in love.
- Keeps your laundry fresher for longer
- Releases fresh scent all day long
- Seriously good scent that lasts and lasts
- Softer clothes with that ah-mazing Gain scent