This is not your everyday fabric softener. This is pure liquid ahhhhmazing. With the awe-inspiring scent of a lush sunny island and the oh-so-gentle softness found in Gain Island Fresh Fabric Softener, your laundry will feel as good as it smells. Let the self-hugging begin. And because of our incredible Aromaboost technology, you can indulge your senses for weeks of long-lasting freshness. With Gain Island Fresh Fabric Softener, you're in for an experience that is so soft and so scenty, you're sure to fall in love.

Keeps your laundry fresher for longer

Releases fresh scent all day long

Seriously good scent that lasts and lasts

Softer clothes with that ah-mazing Gain scent