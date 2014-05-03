Gain Original Liquid Laundry Detergent infuses your clothes with the fragrance of the green, clean, airy outdoors, so you're always just one quick sniff away from the most invigorating scent experience known to humankind. Equipped with the cleaning power of Oxi Boost, and the odor-removal properties of Febreze, Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent provides you with excellent results wash after wash! Get rid of set-in odors and two-weeks old stains with the power of Oxi Boost, composed of highly effective pre-treaters, surfactants, and enzymes. Packing 50% more scent compared to regular Gain powder detergent, you can now revel in the ahhhmazing scent of Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent for up to six weeks from wash.

Smells great because it cleans great

Free of phosphates

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

Keep out of reach of children