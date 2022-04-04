Gallo Family Vineyards Moscato Sweet White Wine delivers fruity notes of fresh peaches and citrus fruits. This light bodied white Moscato makes an ideal dessert wine, perfect for your next dinner party. With a crisp, refreshing finish, this sweet white wine is best served chilled. This larger bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of sweet wine, ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends.

One 1.5 L bottle of Gallo Family Vineyards Moscato White Wine

Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends

Fruity notes of fresh peach and citrus fruit

Light bodied Moscato wine with a crisp, refreshing finish

Enjoy this sweet wine with any dessert

White wine from California

Best served chilled