Gallo Family Vineyards Moscato Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008500001520
Gallo Family Vineyards Moscato Sweet White Wine delivers fruity notes of fresh peaches and citrus fruits. This light bodied white Moscato makes an ideal dessert wine, perfect for your next dinner party. With a crisp, refreshing finish, this sweet white wine is best served chilled. This larger bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of sweet wine, ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Gallo Family Vineyards Moscato White Wine
- Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends
- Fruity notes of fresh peach and citrus fruit
- Light bodied Moscato wine with a crisp, refreshing finish
- Enjoy this sweet wine with any dessert
- White wine from California
- Best served chilled