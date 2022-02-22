Hover to Zoom
Gallo Family Vineyards Sweet Vermouth Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500000690
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Gallo Sweet Vermouth is a smooth fortified red wine. Highly versatile, Gallo Sweet Vermouth complements classic cocktails, such as a Rob Roy or Negroni, and it's an essential part of a Manhattan. The fortified wine comes in a classic 750 mL glass bottle and features a convenient screw cap for easy opening and secure storage. This sweet red Vermouth is best when shaken into your favorite classic cocktail.
- One 750 mL bottle of Gallo Sweet Vermouth
- Features a screw cap for easy opening and secure storage
- Fortified wine with a smooth finish
- Best when shaken into your favorite classic cocktail