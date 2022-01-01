Pop Deluxe GOT S10 Night King Sitting on Throne Action Figure

A nightmare comes true. Now, this is something you don't want to see. Sure, the Night King is cool and all but, if he's sitting on the Iron Throne, that means we're either White Walkers or walking bones. Plus I don't think the Night King has a huge sense of humor. Just look at that dude's eyes. But if none of that sounds that bad, you should check out this awesome Night King sitting on the Iron Throne Vinyl figure from Pop! Game of Thrones. It gives a nice little window into what it would be like if the scariest guy from the North started running things in Westeros.

. Madzzle is the Worlds First Roll Up Puzzle. The Zero Gap Technology patent pending