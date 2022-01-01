Raise your glass and toast to the blood of dragons with this Game of Thrones Targaryen Relief Emblem Stemless Wine Glass Set. This regal drinkware features the dragon relief emblem of House Targaryen. Mix with the other GoT house glasses for a full set celebrating the show, or outfit your table with the three-headed dragon to show your loyalties lie with the Mother of Dragons.

. Targaryen Relief Emblem Stemless Wine Glass. Pack of 43.75 lbs