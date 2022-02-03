Toys play a crucial part in development of a child Toys as simple as wooden blocks or numbered puzzle develops cognitive and physical skills Complex puzzles remote control cars bubble guns helps learn and analyse cause effects and spatial relationships Babies tend to play more and more with such toys and make themselves happy Children s attitude towards their toys nurtures them big way Features . Plush inspirational praying lamb. Attractive gift Specifications . ISBN 13 661371260600. CPC Super Baby. CPC Primary Toy. CPC Sub General. Author Ganz USA. Publisher GANZ Usa LLC. Weight 0 4 lbs