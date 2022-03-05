Gardein Plant-Based Be'f and Country Vegetable Vegan Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Gardein Plant-Based Be'f and Country Vegetable Vegan Soup

15 ozUPC: 0084223400130
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Dig into deliciousness with Gardein Be’f and Country Vegetable Soup. Tender, plant-based be’f, homestyle broth, and a country blend of carrots, potatoes, and peas combine to make this hearty soup a satisfying treat for your taste buds. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 15 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 can (425g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1130mg49%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar8g
Protein15g
Potassium490mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Tomato Paste, Onions, Green Beans, Peas, less than 2% of: Vital Wheat Gluten, Corn Starch, Soy Protein Isolate, Canola Oil, Salt, Natural Flavors, Sugar, Safflower Oil, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Rub (Dried Vegetables [Red Bell Peppers, Garlic, Onion], Spices, Organic Cane Sugar, Salt), Potato Starch, Spices, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum.  CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More