Dig into deliciousness with Gardein Be’f and Country Vegetable Soup. Tender, plant-based be’f, homestyle broth, and a country blend of carrots, potatoes, and peas combine to make this hearty soup a satisfying treat for your taste buds. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 15 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.