Gardein Plant-Based Be'f and Country Vegetable Vegan Soup
Product Details
Dig into deliciousness with Gardein Be’f and Country Vegetable Soup. Tender, plant-based be’f, homestyle broth, and a country blend of carrots, potatoes, and peas combine to make this hearty soup a satisfying treat for your taste buds. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 15 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Tomato Paste, Onions, Green Beans, Peas, less than 2% of: Vital Wheat Gluten, Corn Starch, Soy Protein Isolate, Canola Oil, Salt, Natural Flavors, Sugar, Safflower Oil, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Rub (Dried Vegetables [Red Bell Peppers, Garlic, Onion], Spices, Organic Cane Sugar, Salt), Potato Starch, Spices, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum. CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
