Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n Noodl' Soup
Product Details
Enjoy this delicious spin on classic chicken noodle soup: Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n Noodl' Soup. This cozy favorite is loaded with tender chunks of plant-based chick’n, plump vegan noodl’s, carrots and celery in a sippable, slurpable, savory broth. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 13 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Celery, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), less than 2% of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein Isolate, Corn Starch, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Spices, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Ancient Grain Flour (Khorasan Wheat), Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Sugar, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Lactic Acid, Beta Carotene (Color). CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
