Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Celery, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), less than 2% of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein Isolate, Corn Starch, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Spices, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Ancient Grain Flour (Khorasan Wheat), Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Sugar, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Lactic Acid, Beta Carotene (Color). CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More