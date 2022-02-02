Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n Noodl' Soup Perspective: front
Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n Noodl' Soup

15 ozUPC: 0084223400128
Enjoy this delicious spin on classic chicken noodle soup: Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n Noodl' Soup. This cozy favorite is loaded with tender chunks of plant-based chick’n, plump vegan noodl’s, carrots and celery in a sippable, slurpable, savory broth. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 13 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 can (425g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1070mg47%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar5g
Protein13g
Potassium470mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Carrots, Celery, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), less than 2% of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein Isolate, Corn Starch, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Spices, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Ancient Grain Flour (Khorasan Wheat), Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Sugar, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Lactic Acid, Beta Carotene (Color).  CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

