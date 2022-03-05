Sink your spoon into warm, wild deliciousness with Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n & Rice Soup. Made with tender chunks of plant-based chick’n, white rice, wild rice, thick-cut carrots and celery, all simmered in a blend of classic spices, this mouthwatering vegan soup is sure to be a favorite. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 11 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.