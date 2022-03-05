Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n & Rice Soup
Product Details
Sink your spoon into warm, wild deliciousness with Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n & Rice Soup. Made with tender chunks of plant-based chick’n, white rice, wild rice, thick-cut carrots and celery, all simmered in a blend of classic spices, this mouthwatering vegan soup is sure to be a favorite. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 11 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Celery, Parboiled Long Grain Rice, less than 2% of: Cooked Wild Rice (Wild Rice, Water), Soy Protein Isolate, Corn Starch, Natural Flavors, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Spices, Garlic Powder, Ancient Grain Flour (Khorasan Wheat), Yeast, Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Sugar, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Lactic Acid, Beta Carotene (Color). CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More