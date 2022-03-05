Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n & Rice Soup Perspective: front
Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n & Rice Soup

15 ozUPC: 0084223400129
Sink your spoon into warm, wild deliciousness with Gardein Plant-Based Chick'n & Rice Soup. Made with tender chunks of plant-based chick’n, white rice, wild rice, thick-cut carrots and celery, all simmered in a blend of classic spices, this mouthwatering vegan soup is sure to be a favorite. Certified vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 11 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Can (425g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1090mg47%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar4g
Protein13g
Potassium450mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Carrots, Celery, Parboiled Long Grain Rice, less than 2% of: Cooked Wild Rice (Wild Rice, Water), Soy Protein Isolate, Corn Starch, Natural Flavors, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Spices, Garlic Powder, Ancient Grain Flour (Khorasan Wheat), Yeast, Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Sugar, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Lactic Acid, Beta Carotene (Color).  CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

