Gardein Vegan Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup
Product Details
Open wide and say I do to Gardein Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup. Plant-based miniature meatballs, plump vegan noodl’s, carrots and spinach combine in a lightly seasoned broth for a mouthwatering treat for your taste buds. Always vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 13 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), less than 2% of: Onions, Spinach, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Canola Oil, Salt, Natural Flavors, Distilled Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Sunflower Oil, Soy Protein Isolate, Yeast, Vital Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Smoke Flavor, Onion Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Turmeric (Color), Gum Arabic, Sugar, Beta Carotene (Color). CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
