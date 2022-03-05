Gardein Vegan Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: front
Gardein Vegan Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: back
Gardein Vegan Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: left
Gardein Vegan Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: right
Gardein Vegan Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: top
Gardein Vegan Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup

15 ozUPC: 0084223400090
Product Details

Open wide and say I do to Gardein Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup. Plant-based miniature meatballs, plump vegan noodl’s, carrots and spinach combine in a lightly seasoned broth for a mouthwatering treat for your taste buds. Always vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 13 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Can (425g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1080mg47%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar3g
Protein13g
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Iron [Ferrous Sulfate], Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), less than 2% of: Onions, Spinach, Textured Soy Protein Concentrate, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Canola Oil, Salt, Natural Flavors, Distilled Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Methylcellulose, Sunflower Oil, Soy Protein Isolate, Yeast, Vital Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Smoke Flavor, Onion Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Turmeric (Color), Gum Arabic, Sugar, Beta Carotene (Color).  CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
