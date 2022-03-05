Open wide and say I do to Gardein Plant-Based Meatball Italian Wedding Soup. Plant-based miniature meatballs, plump vegan noodl’s, carrots and spinach combine in a lightly seasoned broth for a mouthwatering treat for your taste buds. Always vegan and non-GMO, this mouthwatering soup provides 13 grams of protein per can. Indulge in plant-based goodness, because where there's protein rooted in plants, there's Gardein.