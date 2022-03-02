Garden Fresh Gourmet Jack's Special Seasoned Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Garden Fresh Gourmet® tortilla chips are perfectly crafted using whole corn ground in volcanic stone, not stainless steel, resulting in an irresistible crunch and authentic flavor. Add them to your soup, salad, or chili, or enjoy them with our delicious, small batch salsa. There’s simply no other way to make a chip this authentic or delicious!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stone Ground White Corn, Canola Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices, Dehydrated Onion, Paprika, Extractives of Paprika, and No More Than 2% Tricalcium Phosphate [Added To Prevent Caking]), Lime.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More