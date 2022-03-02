Garden Fresh Gourmet Jack's Special Seasoned Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Garden Fresh Gourmet Jack's Special Seasoned Tortilla Chips Perspective: right
Garden Fresh Gourmet Jack's Special Seasoned Tortilla Chips

14 ozUPC: 0064767150256
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

Garden Fresh Gourmet® tortilla chips are perfectly crafted using whole corn ground in volcanic stone, not stainless steel, resulting in an irresistible crunch and authentic flavor. Add them to your soup, salad, or chili, or enjoy them with our delicious, small batch salsa. There’s simply no other way to make a chip this authentic or delicious!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium49mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium56mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stone Ground White Corn, Canola Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices, Dehydrated Onion, Paprika, Extractives of Paprika, and No More Than 2% Tricalcium Phosphate [Added To Prevent Caking]), Lime.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
