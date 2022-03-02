Hover to Zoom
Garden Fresh Gourmet Wild Mild Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0064767100002
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Onions, Sugar, Green Peppers, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vinegar, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Cilantro, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Celery Powder, Citric Acid, Spice, Garlic, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
