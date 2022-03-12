Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit Perspective: front
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit Perspective: back
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit Perspective: left
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit Perspective: right
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit Perspective: top
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit Perspective: bottom
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit

9.4 ozUPC: 0001583900742
Product Details

Garden of Eatin' Blue Taco Dinner Kits make it easy to prepare tasty tacos in minutes! True to tradition, our shells, seasoning and sauce are made with with the same natural and organic ingredients that go into all Garden of Eatin’ Products.

  • Just Add Meat And Toppings
  • 12 Tacos Shells, Sauce & Seasoning
  • Made With Organic Blue Corn
  • Made with No Genetically Engineered Ingredients

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2taca shells (23 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium620mg26.96%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Taco Shells: Organic Blue Corn Masa Flour, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil. Taco Sauce: Organic Tomato Puree, Water, Organic Lime Juice, Sea Salt, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Garlic Powder. Taco Seasoning: Organic Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Spices, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Onion Powder, Paprika, Organic Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Onion, Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extractive, Yeast Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
