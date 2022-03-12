Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Dinner Kit
Product Details
Garden of Eatin' Blue Taco Dinner Kits make it easy to prepare tasty tacos in minutes! True to tradition, our shells, seasoning and sauce are made with with the same natural and organic ingredients that go into all Garden of Eatin’ Products.
- Just Add Meat And Toppings
- 12 Tacos Shells, Sauce & Seasoning
- Made With Organic Blue Corn
- Made with No Genetically Engineered Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Taco Shells: Organic Blue Corn Masa Flour, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil. Taco Sauce: Organic Tomato Puree, Water, Organic Lime Juice, Sea Salt, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Garlic Powder. Taco Seasoning: Organic Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Spices, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Onion Powder, Paprika, Organic Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Onion, Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extractive, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More