Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells
Product Details
If you’re looking to spice things up in the taco department, look no further than our Garden of Eatin'®Blue Corn Taco Shells. Made with organic blue corn, carefully stone-ground into masa dough, these cool, blue taco shells are cooked to a light, crispy perfection. They not only make the perfect container for all your favorite taco fixings, we think they look pretty good doing it. Who knew a taco shell could be so cool. And blue.
- Made with Organic Blue Corn
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Stoneground Blue Corn Masa Flour, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More