Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Garden of Eatin'® Blue Corn Taco Shells

12 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 0001583900735
Purchase Options

Product Details

If you’re looking to spice things up in the taco department, look no further than our Garden of Eatin'®Blue Corn Taco Shells. Made with organic blue corn, carefully stone-ground into masa dough, these cool, blue taco shells are cooked to a light, crispy perfection. They not only make the perfect container for all your favorite taco fixings, we think they look pretty good doing it. Who knew a taco shell could be so cool. And blue.

  • Made with Organic Blue Corn
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2taco shells (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Stoneground Blue Corn Masa Flour, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More