Garden of Eatin'® Party Size Gluten Free Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
16 ozUPC: 0001583900821
Product Details
Our unforgettable flavor comes from our high-quality ingredients and organic corn we source from our long-term dedicated farming partners.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Blue Corn, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More