Garden of Eatin'® Red Hot Blues Corn Tortilla Chips

16 ozUPC: 0001583900823
Product Details

These chips are red, hot, and blue! Crafted from organic blue corn, our famous Garden of Eatin’® Red Hot Blues Chips enjoy the added benefit of being sprinkled with a dash of cayenne pepper - for a snack that is not only intriguingly blue, but turns up the heat on your palate.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Blue Corn, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices, Paprika [Color], Onion, Torula Yeast, Natural Smoke Flavor)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
