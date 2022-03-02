Garden of Eatin'® Red Hot Blues Corn Tortilla Chips
Product Details
These chips are red, hot, and blue! Crafted from organic blue corn, our famous Garden of Eatin’® Red Hot Blues Chips enjoy the added benefit of being sprinkled with a dash of cayenne pepper - for a snack that is not only intriguingly blue, but turns up the heat on your palate.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Blue Corn, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices, Paprika [Color], Onion, Torula Yeast, Natural Smoke Flavor)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
