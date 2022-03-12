Nutrition Facts

16.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 0.5g 3% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 65mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Iron 0.6mg 4%