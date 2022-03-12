Hover to Zoom
Garden of Eatin'® Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips Party Size
16 ozUPC: 0001583900825
Who doesn't love a classic? Made with organic golden yellow corn kernels selected for their flavor-bursting, these chips are simply delicious - dipped, or au naturale.Our unforgettable flavor comes from our high-quality ingredients and organic corn we source from our long-term dedicated farming partners.
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Yellow Corn , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
