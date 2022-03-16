Garden of Eatin'® Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Made with organic golden yellow kernels, Garden of Eatin’® Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are simply delicious and loaded with authentic corn taste for an experience that will reaffirm your love of wholesome snacking. Cooked in expeller-pressed oils, our chips deliver the perfect combination of flavor and crispiness to bring out the best in your favorite dips and salsas – taking good old “chips and dip” to a delicious new level.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Yellow Corn, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
