Garden of Eatin'® Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

10 ozUPC: 0001583900870
Product Details

Made with organic golden yellow kernels, Garden of Eatin’® Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are simply delicious and loaded with authentic corn taste for an experience that will reaffirm your love of wholesome snacking. Cooked in expeller-pressed oils, our chips deliver the perfect combination of flavor and crispiness to bring out the best in your favorite dips and salsas – taking good old “chips and dip” to a delicious new level.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Yellow Corn, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
