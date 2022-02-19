Garden of Life® Organic Protein + Greens Vanilla Protein & Veggie Shake Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Garden of Life® Organic Protein + Greens Vanilla Protein & Veggie Shake Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Garden of Life® Organic Protein + Greens Vanilla Protein & Veggie Shake Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Garden of Life® Organic Protein + Greens Vanilla Protein & Veggie Shake

17.4 ozUPC: 0065801012239
Purchase Options

Product Details

Complete protein to help build & maintain muscle.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
18.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 scoop
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Protein Blend: Organic Pea Protein, Organic Sprouted Brown Rice Protein, Organic Spinach (leaf), Organic Chia Protein, Organic Alfalfa Grass Juice, Organic Broccoli (stalk & flower), Organic Navy Bean (sprout), Organic Lentil Bean (sprout), Organic Garbanzo Bean (sprout), Organic Carrot (root), Organic Beet (root), Organic Kale (leaf). Organic Flavord Blend: Organic Vanilla Flavors, Organic Stevia Extract (leaf). Probiotic & Enzyme Blend: Lipase, Protease, Aspergillopepsin, beta-Glucanase, Cellulase, Bromelain, Phytase, Lactase, Papain, Peptidase, Pectinase, Hemicellulase, Xylanase, [Lactobacillus plantarum Lp-115, Lactobacillus bulgaricus Lb-87] (1.5 Billion CFU)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More