Ingredients

Organic Protein Blend : Organic Pea Protein , Organic Sprouted Brown Rice Protein , Organic Amaranth ( Sprout ) , Organic Buckwheat ( Sprout ) , Organic Millet ( Pearl and Sprout ) , Organic Quinoa ( Sprout ) , Organic Adzuki Bean ( Sprout ) , Organic Flax Seed ( Sprout ) , Organic Garbanzo Bean ( Sprout ) . Organic Lentil ( Sprout ) . Organic Pumpkin Seed ( Sprout ) , Organic Sesame Seed ( Sprout ) , Organic Sunflower Seed ( Sprout ) Organic Fiber Blend : Organic Tapioca Fiber , Organic Chia Seed , Organic Flax Meal , Organic Flavor Blend : Organic Vanilla Flavors , Organic Stevia Extract ( Leaf ) , Sea Salt , Organic Fruit and Vegetable Blend : Organic Spinach ( Leaf ) , Organic Baobab ( Fruit ) , Organic Apple ( Fruit ) , Organic Beet ( Root ) , Organic Broccoli ( Stalk and Flower ) , Organic Carrot ( Root ) , Organic Tomato ( Fruit ) , Organic Green Bell Pepper ( Fruit ) , Organic Brussels Sprout ( Leaf ) , Organic Ginger ( Root ) , Organic Garlic ( Bulb ) , Organic Onion ( Bulb ) , Organic Strawberry ( Fruit ) , Organic Cherry ( Fruit ) , Organic Parsley ( Leaf ) , Organic Cauliflower ( Flower and Stem ) , Organic Blackberry ( Fruit ) , Organic Cabbage ( Leaf ) , Organic Blueberry ( Fruit ) , Organic Raspberry ( Fruit ) , Organic Kale ( Leaf ) , Organic Cucumber ( gourd ) , Organic Celery ( Stalk ) , Organic Asparagus ( Flower and Stem ) Organic Greens Blend : Organic Alfalfa Grass Juice , Organic Spirulina , Organic Barley Grass Juice , Organic Oat Grass Juice , Organic Wheat Grass Juice , Probiotic and Enzyme Blend : Lipase , Protease , Aspergillopepsin , Beta-Glucanase , Cellulase , Bromelain , Phytase , Lactase , Papain , Peptidase , Pectinase , Xylanase , Hemicellulase , [ Lactobacillus Plantarum , Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ] ( 1 . 5 Billion Cfu ) . .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More