Garden of Life Organic Vanilla Protein Shake Powder
Product Details
- Complete protein to help build & maintain muscle
- 20g plant based protein - easily digested
- 110 calories with 0g Sugars (Vanilla)
- 120 calories with 0g Sugars (Chocolate)
- 3 Billion CFU probiotics plus enzymes to promote digestion
- Clean protein from 14 legumes, seeds and grains
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Protein Blend : Organic Pea Protein , Organic Sprouted Brown Rice Protein , Organic Amaranth Sprout , Organic Buckwheat Sprout , Organic Millet Sprout , Organic Cracked Wall Chlorella , Organic Quinoa Sprout , Organic Chia Seed Sprout , Organic Garbanzo Bean Sprout , Organic Lentil Sprout , Organic Adzuki Bean Sprout , Organic Flax Seed Sprout , Organic Sunflower Seed Sprout , Organic Pumpkin Seed Sprout , Organic Sesame Seed Sprout , Organic Flavor Blend : ( Organic Vanilla Flavors , Organic Erythritol , Organic Stevia Extract ( Leaf ) , Sea Salt ) , Organic Guar Gum , Organic Carob Bean Gum . Probiotic and Enzyme Blend : Lipase , Protease , Aspergillopepsin , Beta-Glucanase , Cellulase , Bromelain , Phytase , Lactase , Papain , Peptidase , Pectinase , Hemicellulase . Xylanase , [ Lactobacillus acidophilus , Lactobacillus Plantarum , Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ] ( 3 Billion Cfu ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More