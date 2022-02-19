Garden of Life Organic Vanilla Protein Shake Powder Perspective: front
Garden of Life Organic Vanilla Protein Shake Powder Perspective: back
Garden of Life Organic Vanilla Protein Shake Powder Perspective: left
Garden of Life Organic Vanilla Protein Shake Powder Perspective: right
Garden of Life Organic Vanilla Protein Shake Powder

18 ozUPC: 0065801012237
Product Details

  • Complete protein to help build & maintain muscle
  • 20g plant based protein - easily digested
  • 110 calories with 0g Sugars (Vanilla)
  • 120 calories with 0g Sugars (Chocolate)
  • 3 Billion CFU probiotics plus enzymes to promote digestion
  • Clean protein from 14 legumes, seeds and grains

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Protein Blend : Organic Pea Protein , Organic Sprouted Brown Rice Protein , Organic Amaranth Sprout , Organic Buckwheat Sprout , Organic Millet Sprout , Organic Cracked Wall Chlorella , Organic Quinoa Sprout , Organic Chia Seed Sprout , Organic Garbanzo Bean Sprout , Organic Lentil Sprout , Organic Adzuki Bean Sprout , Organic Flax Seed Sprout , Organic Sunflower Seed Sprout , Organic Pumpkin Seed Sprout , Organic Sesame Seed Sprout , Organic Flavor Blend : ( Organic Vanilla Flavors , Organic Erythritol , Organic Stevia Extract ( Leaf ) , Sea Salt ) , Organic Guar Gum , Organic Carob Bean Gum . Probiotic and Enzyme Blend : Lipase , Protease , Aspergillopepsin , Beta-Glucanase , Cellulase , Bromelain , Phytase , Lactase , Papain , Peptidase , Pectinase , Hemicellulase . Xylanase , [ Lactobacillus acidophilus , Lactobacillus Plantarum , Lactobacillus Bulgaricus ] ( 3 Billion Cfu ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
