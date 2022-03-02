Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola Oil), Rye Flour.Contain 2% or Less of: Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Syrup, Maltodextrin, Dried Worcestershire Sauce (Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spice, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Baking Soda, Barley Malt Extract, Caramel Color, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Fumaric Acid, Spice, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Sodium Diacetate.Freshness Preserved by BHT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

