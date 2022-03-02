Gardetto's™ Original Recipe Snack Mix Family Size
Product Details
Gardetto’s – the pretzels, the rye crackers, the breadsticks, the secret spices. You know them, you love to crunch them, but did you know Gardetto’s started as a family bakery? Based on an authentic family recipe. Yes, it was the Gardetto family that founded a Wisconsin bakery — and later created a snack mix with their own blend of seasonings. The irresistible big, bold taste.
- SNACK MIX: Zesty snack mix made with crunchy breadsticks, pretzels and rye chips
- PARTY FAVORITE: Endless taste and texture combinations make it the perfect party mix snack for get-togethers of all shapes and sizes; Not your standard pub mix, trail mix, or bar snack
- FAMILY SIZE: Stock your pantry with these delicious snack pack to share with friends and family
- SAVORY TASTE: A uniquely delicious savory and salty snack with a blend of special seasonings
- CONTAINS: 14.5 oz
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Soybean and/or Canola Oil), Rye Flour.Contain 2% or Less of: Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Syrup, Maltodextrin, Dried Worcestershire Sauce (Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spice, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Baking Soda, Barley Malt Extract, Caramel Color, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Fumaric Acid, Spice, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Sodium Diacetate.Freshness Preserved by BHT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More