Introducing the next generation of pure styling! Pure clean is our first naturally-derived styling line with acacia gum for 24-hour, pure performance and ultra-clean hold--whatever your style! What is pure clean styling gel? A 98% naturally-derived styling gel for extra strong hold, all day, with zero flaking or residue. How does it work? Acacia gum is used around the world for its natural holding properties. These naturally-derived formulas provide ultra-clean hold and pure styling performance. Instructions: Rub a quarter-size amount of gel between palms. Apply to damp/dry hair and style.