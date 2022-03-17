Gatorade Chocolate Chip Whey Protein Bar
Product Details
The protein bar used by the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB is now available to you. With a mix of carbs and protein, Recover Whey Protein Bars fuel muscle recovery to help bring muscles back to life.
Protein - 20g
Recover Whey Protein Bars contain high-quality whey and milk protein. When eaten right after a game or practice, they give your muscles essential amino acids needed to help rebuild and recover.
Carbs - 41g
During exercise, you burn through fuel stores in muscles and energy reserves in the liver. Replenishing these carbs is a critical step to being ready for tomorrow's workout.
Calories - 360
Each whey protein bar provides you with two sources of calories to keep you fueled. The calories from carbs refill depleted energy stores in muscles and the calories from protein help rebuild them.
10g Sat Fat, 160mg Sodium, 29g Sugar
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chocolate flavored coating (cane syrup, vegetable oil (palm kernel and palm oil), whey protein isolate, cocoa [processed with alkali], soy lecithin, natural flavor), whey protein crisp (whey protein concentrate, corn starch), semi sweet chocolate chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), chocolate chips (cane syrup, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), corn syrup, brown sugar, caramel (glcose, sugar, palm oil, nonfat milk, glycerin, butter [creame, salt]. corn starch, whey, salt, mono and diglycerides, natural and artificial flavor, soy lecithin), glycerin, invert sugar, milk protein concentrate, water, salt, natural and artificial flavor, soybean oil, caramel color, BHT (preservative), citric acid.<br><b>Contains Milk and Soy Ingredients. May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, and Wheat.</b>
Disclaimer
