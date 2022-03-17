The protein bar used by the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB is now available to you. With a mix of carbs and protein, Recover Whey Protein Bars fuel muscle recovery to help bring muscles back to life.

Protein - 20g

Recover Whey Protein Bars contain high-quality whey and milk protein. When eaten right after a game or practice, they give your muscles essential amino acids needed to help rebuild and recover.

Carbs - 41g

During exercise, you burn through fuel stores in muscles and energy reserves in the liver. Replenishing these carbs is a critical step to being ready for tomorrow's workout.

Calories - 360

Each whey protein bar provides you with two sources of calories to keep you fueled. The calories from carbs refill depleted energy stores in muscles and the calories from protein help rebuild them.

10g Sat Fat, 160mg Sodium, 29g Sugar