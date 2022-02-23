Gatorade Fierce® Thirst Quencher Green Apple Sports Drink Perspective: front
Gatorade Fierce® Thirst Quencher Green Apple Sports Drink

28 fl ozUPC: 0005200010411
Located in AISLE 15

Product Details

Gatorade Fierce Green Apple has a bold, intense flavor that replenishes better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes.

  • Tested in the lab and used by the pros
  • Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat
  • Top off with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel