16.9 fl ozUPC: 0005200005156
Product Details

With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade™ brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.

  • Cherry Lime
  • 16.9 Fluid Ounces
  • No Added Sugar - See Nutrition Information For Total Sugar And Calorie Content
  • No Artificial Colors
  • Excellent Source Of Antioxidants Vitamins A & C
  • No Artificial Sweeteners Or Flavors
  • Orthodox Union Kosher
  • Electrolytes From Watermelon And Sea Salt

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer Serving
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Niacin16mg100%
Potassium60mg0%
Vitamin A900mcg100%
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Clarified Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Sea Salts, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Purified Stevia Leaf Extract, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Beta Carotene (Vitamin A), Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
