With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade™ brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.

Cherry Lime

16.9 Fluid Ounces

No Added Sugar - See Nutrition Information For Total Sugar And Calorie Content

No Artificial Colors

Excellent Source Of Antioxidants Vitamins A & C

No Artificial Sweeteners Or Flavors

Orthodox Union Kosher

Electrolytes From Watermelon And Sea Salt