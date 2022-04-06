Gatorade Fit Healthy Real Hydration Electrolyte Beverage Watermelon Strawberry Bottle
Product Details
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade™ brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Watermelon Strawberry
- 16.9 Fluid Ounces
- Electrolytes From Watermelon And Sea Salt
- No Added Sugar - See Nutrition Information For Total Sugar And Calorie Content
- No Artificial Colors
- No Artificial Sweeteners Or Flavors
- Orthodox Union Kosher
- Excellent Source Of Antioxidants Vitamins A & C
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, clarified watermelon juice concentrate, natural flavor, citric acid, sea salts, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), purified stevia leaf extract, niacinamide (vitamin B3 , beta carotene vitamin A), calcium pantothenate (vitamin 85), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vi amin B6).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More