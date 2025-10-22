Hover to Zoom
Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry Thirst Quencher Sports Drinks
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0005200010312
Product Details
Scientifically researched and game-tested way to hydrate, recover, and fuel up; trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.67%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
