Gatorade Frost® Icy Charge Thirst Quencher Sports Drink
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200001028
Product Details
Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher replenishes better than water, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
- When you sweat, you lose more than water - Gatorade Thirst Quencher contains critical electrolytes to help replace what’s lost in sweat
- Tested in the lab and used by the pros
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Blue 1, Red 40
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More