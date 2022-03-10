Hover to Zoom
Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Arctic Blitz Sports Drink
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200001029
Product Details
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Artic Blitz Flavored
- 28 Fluid Ounce (FO)
- Carbs To Help Refuel Working Muscles
- Electrolytes To Help Replenish What You Lose In Sweat
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Blue 1, Yellow 5
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
