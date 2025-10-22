Gatorade: the formula that changed the game.

Stay cool under pressure with the arctic blast of Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Sports Drink. Gatorade gives you access to all the power of the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade has been shown to hydrate better than water alone. That's why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.