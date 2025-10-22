Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks Perspective: front
Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks Perspective: right
Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks Perspective: top
Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks

8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0005200010245
Product Details

Gatorade: the formula that changed the game.

Stay cool under pressure with the arctic blast of Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Sports Drink. Gatorade gives you access to all the power of the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade has been shown to hydrate better than water alone. That's why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
