Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks
Gatorade: the formula that changed the game.
Stay cool under pressure with the arctic blast of Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Sports Drink. Gatorade gives you access to all the power of the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade has been shown to hydrate better than water alone. That's why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
