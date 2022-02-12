Hover to Zoom
Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Glacier Cherry Sports Drink
20 fl ozUPC: 0005200010247
Product Details
Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Frost has a light, crisp flavor that replenishes better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Tested in the lab and used by the pros
- Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat
- Top off with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel
- 20-fluid ounce bottle
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.25%
Total Carbohydrate36g12%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
