Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Gatorade Frost® Thirst Quencher Riptide Rush Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks
8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0005200020809
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 15
Product Details
Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Riptide Rush Thirst Quencher hydrates better than water, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
- The formula that changed the game
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.25%
Total Carbohydrate36g12%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
Potassium75mg2.14%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Red 40, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More