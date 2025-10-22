Hover to Zoom
Gatorade G Cool Blue Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drink
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0005200012206
Product Details
Scientifically researched and game-tested way to hydrate, recover, and fuel up; trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible