Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Gatorade G Zero Sugar Glacier Cherry Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drink
20 fl ozUPC: 0005200004214
Purchase Options
Located in FRONT-OTHER
Product Details
Quench your thirst anytime of the day. Scientifically researched and game-tested way to hydrate, recover, and fuel up; trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Mixed Triglycerides, Sucralose, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Acesulfame Potassium
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More