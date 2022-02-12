Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Gatorade G Zero Sugar Glacier Freeze Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drink
20 fl ozUPC: 0005200004354
Purchase Options
Located in FRONT-OTHER
Product Details
Scientifically researched and game-tested way to hydrate, recover, and fuel up; trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.25%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More