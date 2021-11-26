Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Gatorade G Zero Sugar Grape Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drinks
8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0005200004427
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 15
Product Details
Recharge and quench the thirst with a great tasting drink.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Potassium80mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Natural Flavor , Salt , Monopotassium Phosphate , Modified Food Starch , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Glycerol Ester of Rosin , Red 40 , Blue 1 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More