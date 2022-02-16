Hover to Zoom
Gatorade G Zero Sugar Orange Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drink
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0005200004338
Product Details
- Gatorade Zero has no sugar while maintaining the same proven hydration and fueling benefits of Gatorade Thirst Quencher.
- During training, your energy needs are unique. Gatorade Zero lets you replace what you’ve lost without adding more of what you may not need.
- When you sweat, you lose more than water. Losses in fluids and electrolytes can negatively impact performance. Gatorade Zero contains critical electrolytes to help replace what’s lost in sweat.
- Developed for athletes that prefer a performance boost and not a sugar rush.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Monopotassium Phosphate, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
