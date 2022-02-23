Hover to Zoom
Gatorade® G Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher Lemon-Lime Sports Drink
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200004231
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade® brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Monopotassium Phosphate, Gum Arabic, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More