Gatorade® G2 Lower Sugar Thirst Quencher Grape Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drink

20 fl ozUPC: 0005200020406
Gatorade is our lightest way to help replace what you sweat out. G2 hydrates with the same electrolyte formula of Gatorade Thirst Quencher, but has less than half the carbs and calories of the Original G.

  • 20-fluid ouncebottle
  • Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat
  • All the electrolytes but half the calories and carbs of Original G