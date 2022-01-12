Hover to Zoom
Gatorade® Gatorlyte® Strawberry Kiwi Rapid Hydration Electrolyte Beverage
20 fl ozUPC: 0005200004791
Product Details
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade® brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Low Calorie, 40 Calories Or Less Per 12 fl oz
- No Artificial Sweeteners Or Flavors
- Scientifically Formulated For Rapid Rehydration
- Specialized Blend Of 5 Electrolytes - 490mg Sodium, 350mg Potassium, 690mg Chloride, 105mg Magnesium, 120mg Calcium
- Lower Sugar Than Leading Sports Drink. Gatorlyte® Contains 12g Total Sugars Per 20 Oz Serving, The Leading Sports Drink Contains 34g Total Sugars Per 20 Oz Serving.
- Orthodox Union Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium490mg21%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium120mg8%
Chloride690mg30%
Magnesium105mg25%
Potassium350mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Sugar , Citric Acid , Salt , Calcium Lactate , Natural Flavor , Potassium Chloride , Magnesium Oxide , Modified Food Starch , Purified Stevia Leaf Extract , Glycerol Ester of Rosin , Red 40 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
