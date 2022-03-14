Hover to Zoom
Gatorade® Gatorlyte® Watermelon Rapid Rehydration Electrolyte Beverage
20 fl ozUPC: 0005200005062
Product Details
With a legacy over 40 years in the making, Gatorade brings the most scientifically researched and game-tested ways to hydrate, recover, and fuel up, which is why our products are trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Sodium490mg21%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium120mg10%
Chloride1040mg45%
Magnesium105mg25%
Potassium350mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, sugar, citric acid, salt, natural flavor, calcium lactate, potassium chloride, magnesium oxide, purified stevia leaf extract, modified food starch, glycerol ester of rosin, red 40.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible