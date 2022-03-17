Built to adapt to your game, Prime Energy Chews let you call the shots when it comes to energy.

Carbs - 24g: It takes a lot to sustain greatness. Muscles constantly churn through fuel, demanding more and more with every mile, rep and snap. Because your muscles breaks down carbs faster than they break down fats, carbs provide a faster, more efficient fuel for muscles engaging in sport.

Vitamin B6 - 20% DV: The ultimate team player. As part of a daily diet, B vitamins assist in breaking down carbs into fuel that muscles can readily use.

Calories - 100: They're not the enemy; they're your energy. Your body converts carbs into the energy that, measured in calories, your muscles need to fire.