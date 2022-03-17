Gatorade Prime Green Apple Energy Chews are developed to be consumed prior to athletic activity. Six Gatorade Prime Green Apple Energy Chews come in each single serve pack. Built to adapt to your game, Prime Energy Chews let you call the shots when it comes to energy.

Carbs: 24 Grams per serving

It takes a lot to sustain greatness. Muscles constantly churn through fuel, demanding more and more with every mile, rep, and snap. Because your muscles breaks down carbs faster than they break down fats, carbs provide a faster, more efficient fuel for muscles engaging in sport.

Vitamin B6: 20% Daily Value per serving

The ultimate team player. As part of a daily diet, B vitamins assist in breaking down carbs into fuel that muscles can readily use.

Calories: 100 per serving

They're not the enemy; they're your energy. Your body converts carbs into the energy that, measured in calories, your muscles need to fire.