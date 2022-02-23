Hover to Zoom
Gatorade® Strawberry Watermelon Thirst Quencher
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200013490
Product Details
With a legacy over 50 years in the making, it’s the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher hydrates better than water, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
- The formula that changed the game.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Sugar , Dextrose , Citric Acid , Sodium Citrate , Salt , Monopotassium Phosphate , Gum Arabic , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Glycerol Ester of Rosin , Red 40 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
