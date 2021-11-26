Hover to Zoom
Gatorade® Thirst Quencher Cool Blue Sports Drink
8 bottles / 20 fl ozUPC: 0005200020844
Product Details
Rapidly replace what athletes lose during activity with Gatorade. Gatorade is scientifically formulated to rapidly replace what athletes lose during activity so they can perform at their best.
- Trusted by some of the world's best athletes
- Pack of eight 20-fluid ounce bottles
- Replenishes better than water
- 34 grams of carbohydrates per 20-fluid ounce bottle
- Gatorade Thirst Quencher's carb-to-fluid ratio is tailor-made for efficiency, rehydrating rapidly and feeding muscles with their preferred fuel: carbs
- 130 calories per 20-fluid ounce bottle
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
Potassium80mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Glycerol Ester of Rosin, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
