Gatorade Thirst Quencher Fierce Grape Electrolyte Enhanced Sports Drink
28 fl ozUPC: 0005200013516
Located in AISLE 15
Product Details
Gatorade Fierce Grape is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. It has a bold, intense flavor that replenishes better than water, which is why it's trusted by some of the world's best athletes.
- Tested in the lab and used by the pros
- Top off with carbohydrate energy, your body's preferred source of fuel
- Contains critical electrolytes to help replace what's lost in sweat